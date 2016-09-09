VIDEO: Teaser of London Luton Airport ahead of expansion

London Luton Airport has given passengers their first glimpse of how things will look when its ambitious transformation is complete using the latest CGI technology.

A fly-through video takes viewers on a journey through the £110m redevelopment, beginning on the airport approach, above the new dual carriageway which is due to open later this year.

The animation, created by 3D visualisation specialists Glass Canvas also shows the finished terminal extension and gives viewers the opportunity to see inside for the first time.

The transformation plans will increase capacity at LLA by 50% to 18 million passengers per year by 2020. Construction is well underway, with the airport having already opened a new security search area and £1m executive lounge. A 1,700 space multi storey car park with a covered walkway to the terminal is due to open this winter.

The airport is also doubling the size of its shopping and dining area for passengers with a further 43 retailers, from high end designers to affordable luxury and high street favourites, and more food and drink options.

The animation is available to view on the transforminglla.com website.