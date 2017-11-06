Caffè Nero ‘should be open in Leighton Buzzard by May’

Owners of Waterborne Walk have revealed that Caffè Nero will opening in Leighton Buzzard next year.

There had been rumours in the town that the coffee shop would be moving to the now vacant units (6 and 6a) on Waterborne Walk.

Westbrook Properties, owners of the shopping centre, have now confirmed the news to the LBO.

A spokesman for company said: “We are pleased to welcome Caffè Nero to the town centre, it will be moving to Waterborne Walk, where the card shop and Baileys Travel used to be.

“Baileys Travel recently moved to a new site on Waterborne Walk, more in to the centre, where Claire’s Accessories used to be.

“The development of Caffè Nero should be finished in December, it will be extended and made bigger, it should be open to customers in May.

“This is great news for the town, they are a fantastic retailer and we are happy to have them here. It is really positive news for the centre, which is doing really well.”

A spokesperson for Caffè Nero said: “We are currently looking at possibilities for a store in Leighton Buzzard.”

LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli said the arrival of Caffè Nero was a big boost for the town centre.

He said: “What makes this interesting is that it’s another big chain going into the shopping precinct who would’ve done its market research and that can sometimes pull in other chains who become alerted or take note when certain chains open new premises. This will help footfall flow through the Waterborne Walk and increase dwell time in town.”