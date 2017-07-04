Cars zoom down to Kensworth for Cancer Research UK!

A Kensworth family fun and car display day for Cancer Research UK encouraged the Bedfordshire community to unite against the disease.

The festival day and ‘car meet’ raised over £1,000 and was held on Sunday from 1pm - 6pm at Packhorse Place, Wattling Street, organised by the kind-hearted owner of Trust Phoenix and Full Throttle Performance, two businesses located at the site.

Family fun day

Owner, Ali Alride, 35, said: “We try to do as much charity work as possible, and I don’t need to tell people about the devastation cancer causes.

“All profits from Sunday’s event are going to the charity.

“It was a mini family festival and we were also auctioning rides in one or more sports cars!”

Event organiser, Simon McConnell, general manager at Full Throttle Performance and Trust Phoenix, said: “The day was brilliant success, with many cars arriving on show including some amazing Japanese races cars which took the time out of their weekend to travel to the charity event.

(L-R) Zahra, Ali, his fiance Mariam and Layla. Layla and Zahra are Ali's two daughters.

“We had help from DJ Dan of Hemel Hempstead who provided the music free of charge and Castle Bounce, of Bedford, who kindly loaned us there bouncy castle helping to make the day a success.

“Everyone gave us fantastic support.

“Myself and Ali would would like to thank everyone who attended, helping to shake off that bad name car meets can get, and we look forward to supporting Relay for Life, Luton, at our next meet on September 15.”

Ali runs Trust Phoenix, a car dealership, and Full Throttle Performance, a garage and repair service.