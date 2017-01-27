Cause of repeated LB blackouts “difficult to trace”

Leighton businesses and residents are once again battling blackouts as power cuts blight the town, bringing a disappointing start to the New Year.

Trade in Church Square has been under threat once again after power cuts today, Thursday and last week (January 20).

12 properties were off from 10.15am - 12.25pm earlier this morning, with a further three back on at 2.29pm.

The Golden Bell pub was in darkness today, having suffered earlier in December, using candles to light the room after the lights went out.

Lisa Drew, licensee of the Golden Bell, said: “We’ve had a power cut last week, one yesterday and another one today in Church Square. It’s affecting multiple businesses and I believe the Post Office has had to close completely!”

A Touch of Class Hair and Beauty Salon also reported being without power for three hours on Friday, January 20.

The salon, and other LBO land businesses, already battled blackouts at the start of December, when an underground cable fault was believed to have caused problems in Church Square.

Now it looks like the town may face the prospect of more days in the dark, as further cuts can’t be ruled out, the source of the fault proving “difficult to trace”.

A UK Power Networks spokeswoman said: “UK Power Networks would like to apologise to customers in the Church Square area of Leighton Buzzard who have experienced recent power problems.

“Our engineers attended on January 20, 26 and today (January 27) to quickly restore supplies, believed to have been interrupted by an underground cable fault. Four to 15 properties have been affected, for a couple hours at a time.

“We have patrolled the power line but unfortunately this fault is currently proving difficult to trace.

“Sometimes the heat produced by a fault reseals the cable, meaning it’s difficult to pinpoint the location. We will continue to monitor supplies in the area and aim to resolve this issue as quickly as possible because our priority is to deliver safe and reliable electricity supplies.

“Today (January 27) there were 12 properties off from 10.15am to 12.25pm and a further three were back on at 2.29pm.”