Censured councillor’s new marina proposal

Notice of two councillors’ censure for failing to declare interests has been formally read out at a parish council meeting.

Slapton councillors Alan Dugard and David Wright were both found to have breached the parish councillors’ Code of Conduct at a hearing by Aylesbury Vale District Council’s Standards Committee on August 3. Notice of the censure was read out at a Slapton Parish Council meeting on September 17, which was attended by around 40 people.

The councillors spoke in favour of plans for a 180-berth marina to be constructed at the village’s moorings at a parish council meeting in February 2015. Councillor Wright also discussed a planning application for 18 houses during a meeting in January 2015.

This was in spite of the fact that Cllr Dugard owned the company behind both ventures. His company, Interguide Ltd, also owned the home of Cllr Wright.

One attendee of the September 17 meeting told the LBO: “The public became quite vociferous with cries of ‘shame’ and requests for the chairman and the two councillors to resign. The chairman asked the clerk to read the committee’s recommendations. The parish council agreed to discuss these at the next meeting.”

After the refusal of the application for a 180 berth marina in June 2015, Cllr Dugard’s company Interguide Ltd has submitted a further application for a marina at the same site in Slapton.

According to the design and access statement: “We have taken the points on board and have made a significant reduction to the size of the proposals.

“The marina has been reduced from 180 berths to 120, with a consequent reduction in the size of the water area by approximately one third.”

Cllrs Dugard and Wright recused themselves as the matter, which has provoked strong opposition from the public, was discussed by the parish council.

It is expected AVDC will reach a decision by November 18.