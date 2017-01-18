Flight simulator lands at Leighton’s garden centre

Wannabe pilots have a chance at experiencing the closest thing to take-off thanks to a new feature at Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre.

The Fly-a-flight simulator was set up by Mark Lowen and gives the public the chance to sit in a cockpit and learn to use a pilot’s controls.

Mark said: “It’s basically a fully commercial cockpit that the aviation companies use for around 80% of their pilot training.

“I purchased it from someone who provided a lot of commercial parts for airlines companies.”

Inside the cockpit, the public are confronted with the usual pilot controls and advanced CGI graphics giving an enhanced view of what it is like to fly a plane.

“Anyone that comes along, we go through scenarios where they take off and get a feel for the controls. While they’re flying, it’s their aircraft and we basically set it up for what they want to do.

“The graphics are also really detailed.”

Now Mark has plans to add two more cockpits on site, and has applied for planning permission from Central Bedfordshire Council to transform one of the garden centre’s outbuildings to house them.

Mark added: “What I want to do is make it look as good on the outside as well as inside, so we use plasma screen and we’re getting commercial parts to add to it.

“I fly privately and I’ve always had a deep interest in flying and aircraft.”

For more information, visit the website www.flyaflightsimulatorexperience.com.