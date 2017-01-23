Have a say on stables plan for Edlesborough

CALA Homes (Chiltern) is hosting a community consultation event to provide local people with the opportunity to have their say on proposed new homes in Edlesborough.

CALA is preparing a planning application for around 89 high quality new homes on land currently known as Swallowfield Stables, and its associated paddocks, in the south east of the village.

The proposals include provision of a broad range of properties from one to four bedrooms, as well as over 30 per cent affordable homes. As part of the development financial contributions will also be made to enhance local facilities and services.

The consultation event will be held on Wednesday February 1 from 2pm – 8pm in Edlesborough Memorial Hall on High Street.

Duncan Klitgaard, Land and Planning Director at CALA Homes (Chiltern), said: “Edlesborough has been identified as a sustainable location for new housing development and will play a role in generating the new homes needed within the district. This consultation event is an opportunity for residents to have a first look at the proposed plans and share their feedback before an application is submitted.”

Go to www.cala.co.uk/edlesborough for more info.