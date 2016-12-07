Leighton businesses plunged into darkness

Leighton Buzzard businesses and families are battling blackouts as power cuts hit the town centre.

Many did not enjoy a festive start to the Christmas season, as 36 UK Power Networks customers in the Church Square and Bridge Street area lost electricity yesterday at around 2.20pm due to a network fault, while today (Wednesday) at 11.35am, 17 customers in the same area were affected.

The 17 customers had their power restored at 1.30pm, but disaster struck again this afternoon, when another 22 properties lost their electricity.

One business affected was Aubergine graphic and web design of Church Square.

Mark Tomkins, owner of Aubergine, said: “Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) the power went off at 2.30pm and I had to send everyone home - it didn’t come back on until midnight!

“Then it went today at 2pm and I had to send people home again! My team are really annoyed.

“I’m making my way home this evening but it’s no good, as I can only access the business server at work - I can’t get anything done at home.

“I’ve seen lights out in seven or eight buildings and UK Power Network engineers were walking up and down the high street.”

Mark hopes to be back to work tomorrow but claims that UK Power Networks do not know when the problem will be fixed.

UK Power Networks said: “Following a fault on the underground electricity network at 11.35am this morning, 17 customers in the Church Square, Bridge Street area of Leighton Buzzard would have seen an interruption to their electricity supplies. UK Power Networks engineers worked as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to them at 1.30pm.

“Unfortunately, another 22 properties lost their electricity, and we are continuing to carry out repairs to restore these customers.

“We do understand how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused by these issues today.

“We would also like to apologise to 36 customers who lost electricity yesterday at around 2.20pm in the same area of Leighton Buzzard that is affected today. They were part of the same fault which is currently being repaired.”