Leighton Buzzard cancer survivor to donate 10% of new beard business profits to charities

A cancer survivor who has set up a male grooming business has decided to donate 10% of all his profits to cancer charities.

ThatchFace has been founded by Leighton Buzzard-based Ben Cleaver, and his decision to donate to charity was influenced by a cancer diagnosis he received when he was 21.

Ben Cleaver UfzJmgBI1ymgW8SWE0LR

In 2009 Ben, who was in the final year of his degree studying Marketing at De Montfort University, was told he had testicular cancer.

Following surgery to remove the original tumour, he then underwent a nine-week course of chemotherapy to cure the remaining cancer that had spread to his groin.

The surgery and treatment were successful, but it was an experience Ben has never forgotten and it provided the driving force behind his decision to set up his own business and donate one tenth of profits to male cancer charities.

Married Ben, 29, said: “I remember during treatment despite losing all my hair the one thing that wouldn’t stop growing was my beard, so I became really focused on caring for it, and although a good few years have passed, my passion for all things beard has remained!

“Creating ThatchFace is my way of coupling my passion with supporting a really worthy cause.”

The idea for the business came about after experimenting with different oils and scents in their kitchen. Ben and his wife Leanne soon realised they were onto something, however, and set about creating a range of homemade male grooming products. They now offer a selection of three premium beard oils, made using a range of natural ingredients for subtle yet distinctive scents. Ben hopes in the future to expand their range to include balms and other complementary products, too.

A self-confessed beard enthusiast, Ben said: “We’re really proud of our products and I have total confidence anyone who tries them will become a ThatchFace convert!”

For their first six months, ThatchFace have chosen to support the Orchid Cancer Appeal, a charity focusing on research into and raising awareness of male-specific cancers, including testicular cancer.

Ben said: “Orchid are a fantastic organisation and I’m extremely glad to be able to support their incredible work.”

> To find out more about ThatchFace visit www.ThatchFace.com.