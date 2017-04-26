Leighton care home could close if new one is built

Proposals to redevelop Leighton Buzzard’s police station site in Hockliffe Road for a new care home, could lead to the closure of Westlands Care Home in Duncombe Drive.

The proposals are being explored by Central Beds Council as part of its programme looking into the accommodation for the elderly.

The council has stated: “As part of this programme we are proposing the development of a new care home on the police station site in Hockliffe Road.

“The development of a new care home could replace the cuncil’s existing facility, Westlands, which does not have the accommodation and facilities that are most appropriate for older people needing this type of care.

“This approach also fits well with the council’s commitment to providing services that offer value for money and town centres that are fit for the future.”

Back in September the LBO reported on how a Care Quality Commission report had given Westlands a “requires improvement” rating in all areas. Inspectors found low staffing levels meant residents were not always safe.

The CQC report also found some areas of the home and furniture were dirty and “this exposed people to the risk of acquired infections”.

In the wake of the findings CBC said an action plan had been put in place and improvements had and continued to be made.

According to CBC, there are no restrictions on the police station site’s usage that would prevent being used for accommodation purposes.

An exhibition was held at the old police station on March 24 by agents Barford + Co, who have been appointed to devise a planning aplication.

A CBC spokesman added: “There are proposals in place to build a care home on the old police station site but no formal decision has been made.”