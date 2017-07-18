Linslade business Yirrell’s Butchers is not moving

Leighton-Linslade residents will be pleased to hear that much-loved Yirrell’s Butchers is not moving from its home on Old Road, as the site is just acquiring a new landlord.

Yirrell’s is a family run butchers which has been supplying the people of Linslade and the surrounding areas with the “highest quality meats” since 1820, its site, a freehold building with two apartments and a commercial shop front unit, currently advertised on property website Rightmove for £550,000.

Alec Davies, proprietor of Yirrell’s Butchers and Abbey Cheese, said: “We are not moving. I have a lease on the building with me as a sitting tenant.

“We are not closing; the landlord is just selling the building with me as a sitting tenant.

“I bought the business three years ago and we have got very loyal customers and it is because of them that we keep the shop open.

“We are passionate about Yirrell’s and support British agriculture, also serving some very good restaurants.

“We have been developing the website and offer a delivery service.”

Yirrell’s Butchers is here to stay and you can visit the shop on Old Road or view their website at: http://www.yirrellbutchers.co.uk/

The delivery service is free to orders that “are over £25 and are within a five mile radius”.

If you are looking to buy the site and become its landlord, you can view details on the Rightmove website: http://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-66347087.html