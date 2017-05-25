Massive jet shoots into the air as Anglian Water pumps water into network to keep taps running after leak

A huge jet of water has been shooting into the air in Bideford Green, Linslade, as workmen try to fix a leaking main.

Eyewitnesses believe it began at around 3-4pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 24), and engineers were this morning still on site.

Now, the repair is currently underway and thankfully no water is escaping.

Eyewitness, Jane Russell who took these photos, claimed: “The water has been going for a while. It might be still going - what a waste!

“It happened at about 3 or 4 o clock in the afternoon. Anglian Water got called out and have been there all the time.

“It’s a massive amount of water that’s coming out. There were lots of trucks and vans last night.

Water main leak in Linslade Photo: Jane Russell

“It’s not a burst water main - the jet is shooting straight up! That’s not usually what happens with a burst water main... I think it has been damaged.

“You can still drive down there but I saw one guy going past riding a scooter - he must have got soaked!!”

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We were alerted to a leaking water main close to contractors working on nearby gas pipes on Bideford Green, Leighton Buzzard.

“Our teams are on site working to repair the pipe and we are pumping water into the network to keep taps running whilst the repair is completed.

Linslade

“We plan to have the water main repaired later today. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this vital work may cause for residents and road users.”

They also informed the LBO that it was not clear at this stage whether the pipe was damaged by any third party. Their priority being to get the pipe repaired as quickly as possible.

Earlier water had been leaking but had been going into a nearby surface water drain.

Linslade

Water main leak in Linslade Photo: Jane Russell