Monarch latest: Govia will honour Monarch train tickets

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has said its three train companies that serve airports will all honour the rail tickets of Monarch passengers returning to the UK early or late after the airline went into administration this morning.

This applies to passengers with advanced pre-dated rail tickets returning from Luton (with Thameslink) and Gatwick (with Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink).

GTR Chief Operating Officer Nick Brown said: “People stranded by the Monarch problems have enough to worry about and this is something we can do to ease the last leg of their journey.”