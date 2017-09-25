Owner of The Victorian Emporium nominated for two national awards

The owner of The Victorian Emporium in Leighton Buzzard has been nominated in two categories at The Best Business Women Awards.

Emma Page, of Stoke Road, opened the online home improvement store with her husband, Simon, and a business partner in 2012.

Emma and her husband Simon run the business together

She said: “We both enjoyed renovating old homes but there was never anywhere we could always go for the items, it was always different places and then a few years would go by and we would forget where it was we got something from.

“So we decided to create a one stop shop with everything for home renovation, and it’s going well. As well as selling items online from our website, we also offer a renovation consultancy service for people who are stuck with their project - these people have often lost faith in their builders who they feel are just out to rip them off. We love helping these people get their project back on track.

“Once a year we ask our clients to send in pictures of how they have used the products they have bought from us for our Annual Prize Draw and it is always great to see how they have used them.”

Emma has been nominated for Best Business and Best Online Business.

She said: “I love my job and every day it brings something new, I am very passionate about home renovation.

“It feels great to be nominated and I am excited to see how it all goes.”

The awards were established in 2015 by multi-award winning entrepreneur Debbie Gilbert. They recognise and reward female business talent.

Debbie said: “Many educated and talented women are finding that the corporate world no longer works for them and are creating their own pathway to a successful career which also balances family life - this needs to be celebrated and rewarded”.

The finalists will be announced at the Best Business Women Awards gala dinner on 12th October 2017 at Tewin Bury Farm, Welwyn, Hertfordshire.

For more information about the Best Business Women Awards, its finalists and sponsors please go to www.bestbusinesswomenawards.com.