Poppy and Zach children’s store closes its doors

A boutique children’s store in Leighton Buzzard closed its doors for good at the weekend just three years after opening to much fanfare.

Poppy and Zach, based in the old Wharf building and former joinery in Leighton Road, opened as a children’s lifestyle store selling clothes, toys, footwear and accessories in January 2014.

Speaking to the LBO at the time, owner Bob Brinklow described Poppy and Zach as, “a one stop destination for clothing, toys, footwear and accessories that would offer something different”.

The store issued the following statement on their Facebook page: “We will be continuing online and on Facebook and may relocate in the future.

“Approaching our third birthday we were due to renew our lease and have now decided not to.”

One of its employees Jayne Stanley posted online: “The town certainly won’t be the same without our beautiful shop. Poppy and Zach will be missed by all of us too but will continue on Facebook for the time being.

“Thank you for your continual support,fun company and good times, especially the children.”

The closure has also had a knock-on effect on another business which was based in the same building.

ShortCuts Children’s Salon posted: “To all our customers who use our Leighton Buzzard salon... unfortunately Poppy & Zach (the shop our salon is within) are closing down very soon. Which means we have to go too. Saturday the 28th will be our last day at these premises. We are so sorry for any inconvenience caused. It is a situation out of our control. But please join us this Saturday to celebrate our time there.”