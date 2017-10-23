Regenerated Linslade church to become base for theatre school

Linslade’s Richard Fox is opening a recently refurbished flexible space for the local community to hire and use for a wide variety of recreational activities.

The old Methodist Church on Mentmore Road which dates back from the early 1940s, and has had many uses from a dance hall, a church and even a factory in the Second World War. The newly named The Recreation Rooms, has been renovated and refurbished with a small army of volunteers painting, knocking down walls and recyling parts of the old church pulpit, transforming it into the new reception desk.

The refubished church

Richard, who used to perform on the West End, and now the owner of Musical Theatre High! Academy saw the building was up for sale wanted to have his own space for classes and also was insistent that The Recreation Rooms would play an important part of the local community, with people hiring it for fitness classes, childrens parties and various other recreational activities. If you would like to see the regenerated building, The Recreation Rooms is hosting an open day on Saturday, October 28 (1.30pm-5pm).

To see photos of its development and find out more information on hiring the space, visit The Recreation Rooms on Facebook or call 07483 873838.