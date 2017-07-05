Sainsbury’s due to open in September

A Sainsbury’s Local store will create around 20 new jobs for the town when it opens in September.

The new 4,000sq ft site will be situated at the junction of Theedway and Billington Road.

The convenience store will serve residents of the estates built at Sandhills.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “The Sainsbury’s Local store is due to open at the beginning of September, and will create around 20 jobs which will predominantly go to local people.

“The store will also choose a local charity which they will support.”