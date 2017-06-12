Shakebox moves to Market Square

Shakebox Diner has moved to the High Street in Leighton Buzzard after its popularity in Linslade meant it had to expand. The milkshake bar and diner opened in Market Square on Saturday, two years after it first opened in Linslade.

Owner Yaz Habib, 29, of Linslade, said: “The opening day on Saturday was amazing we had queues out the door all day.

“The new place has seating for 24 people and we will be offering food, like hot dogs, nachos and waffles.

“The move is exciting, we have been able to add to our menu and give more options to our customers.”