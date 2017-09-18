Sophie celebrates first year at Get Up Clothing

A former Cedars Upper School student is celebrating her first year as owner of Get Up Clothing in Leighton Buzzard.

Sophie Hawkins, of Leighton Buzzard, took over from the previous owner in October and has seen the men’s clothing shop go from strength to strength.

She said: “My friend opened the shop on Hockliffe Street in March last year, when he decided to sell he offered first refusal to me, it was a tough decision but one I’m glad I made.

“I have learnt so much in the last year and grown up so much, it has been stressful but it is going really well.

“My advice to anyone who is starting a business would be to go for it, take a chance and enjoy it, you have to work hard and accept any help offered.

“The highlight for me would probably building the website completely on my own from scratch and my first online order.

“I am looking forward to seeing what the next year will bring.”

The 24-year-old is hosting a party at The Golden Bell on Saturday, September 30.

She said: “I am inviting customers, family, friends, other local businesses, suppliers and hopefully the Town Mayor to come and celebrate, the party starts at 7.30pm.”

To view Sophie’s website go to: www.getupclothing.co.uk.