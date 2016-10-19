Stop-gap garden waste site to close soon

The stop-gap garden waste recycling facility at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard will close at the end of October.

Following the temporary closure of Leighton Buzzard Household Waste Recycling Centre for redevelopment work, Central Bedfordshire Council is providing an alternative facility at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard for residents to take their excess garden waste.

Open on Sundays between 9am and 5pm, the facility will be open this Sunday (October 23) and the final date will be Sunday, October 30.

The redevelopment of Leighton Buzzard Household Waste Recycling Centre is on schedule and the improved site is set to open in the New Year.

Garden waste can also be collected via the fortnightly kerbside garden waste collection scheme or taken to another recycling centre, the closest being French’s Avenue, Dunstable.

Residents are reminded that this temporary site is for garden waste only and no other waste will be accepted. Permits relating to vehicles and trailers will still be in operation.

For more information about the closure, please visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk