Storm Brian causes cancellation of Leighton Buzzard Market this weekend

Leighton Buzzard Market and Farmers’ Market has been called off for tomorrow (Saturday, October 21) due to warnings of high winds.

The town council has just confirmed the cancellation, with the Met Office predicting winds of up to 46mph in Leighton Buzzard by early tomorrow afternoon.

A spokesman said: “Due to the yellow weather warning issued for this area by the Met Office for 4am – 12pm for Saturday 21 October, Leighton Buzzard Market and Farmers’ Market will be cancelled. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to your continued support.”

Storm Brian is expected to batter Britain’s coast, just days after Storm Ophelia caused disruption.

Heavy rain and gusts of 50mph are expected across southern England and the west of Wales on Saturday, and winds could reach 70mph in exposed areas.