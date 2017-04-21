THIS WEEKEND: Celebrate Record Store Day with live music and friends

The 10th anniversary of Record Store Day is coming to LBO land, as Black Circle Records UK host a special event to celebrate.

On Saturday, from 8am - late, the shop will be opening its doors to sell over 350 limited edition titles, as the day, which orginated in America, celebrates independent record shops.

There will also be free refreshments for the first customers, a charity raffle for Help Musicians UK (as well as another charity yet to be announced), and performances from Hattie Briggs and The Black Feathers.

Owner, David Kosky, said: “Record Store Day has grown and grown since it first started. This year there are more genres being released, from rock, reggae and rap to dance, drum and base.

“I’ve been amazed by the positive and support from Leighton Buzzard.”

The Roebuck Mews store will also celebrate on Sunday 23rd from 10am-4pm.

Call: 01525 839917.