Woburn Forest spa shortlisted for national award

The Aqua Sana at Woburn Forest Center Parcs has been shortlisted for top industry award.

A spokesman for the Aqua Sana, which is set in Center Parcs’ newest village in Bedfordshire, said they were delighted to be shortlisted in the ‘Best Spa for a Day’ category in the Good Spa Guide National Awards 2016.

The pool at the Aqua Sana spa at Woburn Forest

The innovative spa offers a unique experience with six nature-inspired areas to visit. Aqua Sana Woburn Forest boasts 26 spa experience rooms and 22 treatment rooms offering deeply relaxing treatments using luxury products by Decléor and Elemis.

Now in its sixth year, the Good Spa Guide Awards features eight categories from Best Spa for Outside Space to Best Spa for Wellness, with entrants from all across the UK shortlisted by the Good Spa Guide’s ‘Spa Spies’.

Aqua Sana spas have also been shortlisted for awards in two other categories: Aqua Sana Longleat Forest in ‘Best Spa for Groups’ and Aqua Sana Whinfell Forest in ‘Best Spa for Value’.

Kay Pennington, Aqua Sana Group Spa manager said she was ‘really pleased’ to be shortlisted given how young Woburn Forest is.

Lava Volcano Sauna at Aqua Sana Woburn Forest

“We’ve only been open for two years and were delighted to win ‘Residential Spa of the Year’ at The Professional Beauty Awards back in February, so it would be fantastic to get recognition for also being a popular day destination,” she said.

The results of each category will be decided by Good Spa Guide readers, who can make their choices online at www.goodspaguide.co.uk/awards/2016-awards.

Voting closes at 7pm on October 31 and the winners will be announced at the Good Spa Guide Awards ceremony on November 15.