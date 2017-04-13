Buzzard Scooter Club deliver Easter Eggs to children at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Buzzard Scooter Club took part in an Easter egg run from Ollie Vees in Leighton Buzzard to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to deliver Easter eggs to the children’s wards.

The annual event saw riders meet in Market Square and stop off at shops on the way to collect Easter Egg donations.

The Buzzard Scooter Club were also raising money on the Easter Egg and Toy Ride for hospital’s Paediatric Trust Fund for recreational equipment.

Bruce Middleweek, of Buzzard Scooter Club, said: “The Buzzard Scooter Club Easter Egg ride went well.

“We would like to thank Ollie Vees, Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard, Aldbury garage, Tesco in Aylesbury and all the local businesses and people in Leighton Buzzard, everyone has been so generous.

“We were also fundraising for the Children’s Wards Trust Fund to purchase activity and recreational toys and equipment to benefit the children during their stay in hospital.

Buzzard Scooter Club took part in their annual Easter egg and toy ride to the children's wards at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital

“I think we have raised about £1500 in donations from businesses and the Leighton Buzzard community, we are hoping to raise more on Saturday at the party.”

The Easter Party is at the Conservative Club from 7pm till late, advanced tickets are £5 each, to buy a ticket call 07719901861.

