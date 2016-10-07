Cadet provides first aid help to elderly man

When a Leighton Buzzard air cadet was out walking with a friend she never thought that she would have to help someone in real need.

Cadet Hannah Lloyd from 1003 (Leighton Buzzard) Squadron came across a senior citizen in distress in the town.

Hannah, 15, who has been with the air cadets for two years, said: “We noticed that an elderly gentleman had fallen to the ground and injured his face. My friend called for an ambulance whilst I attended to the man and his distressed wife.

“I was nervous at first when helping the gentleman, however my knowledge from theffirst aid training made me feel a lot more confident.

“After the ambulance had arrived, I felt really proud of myself that I had been able to provide this help. I am grateful to my Squadron for giving me the training and opportunity to help people when they need it.”

If you are 12 years old (Year 8) and are interested in joining the air cadets contact them via Facebook: 1003 Leighton Buzzard Squadron ATC or alternatively come and attend on one of the parade nights at the former RAF Stanbridge site (Mondays and Thursdays 7-9.30pm). Or call Flt Lt Fischer pon 01525 851728.