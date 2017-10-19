Cali-R warming up for Christmas gigs

Cali-R promoter Sid Hudson’s gig on Friday, October 27 will have special guests when former Dunstablian Bob Underwood and his wife Mav return from the United States.

Bob, a former Beecroft and Brewers Hill School pupil who used to live in Stuart Street and was a regular Cali-goer in the 60s and 70s, emigrated to New Jersey in 1979 and still lives at the Jersey Shore, having retired three years ago after 32 years as a vice-president and senior administrator in three New York City hospitals.

The couple kept a place in Luton and will be based there for a month before returning to the US in time for Thanksgiving on November 23.

The gig, at United Services Club, Dunstable, will feature Sid playing soul, Tamla and reggae and is the precursor to the last two Cali-R events of the year: the Christmas Party on Saturday, December 2, at Dunstable Conference Centre, High Street North; and the New Year’s Eve Spectacular on – wait for it! – New Year’s Eve, at the Rufus Centre, Flitwick.

The Christmas Party features the American Four Tops, who headlined in 2009 before a sell-out crowd, keeping alive the music of one of Motown’s favourite groups, but also including music from the cream of soul acts, including Sam Cooke, Ben E. King, the Drifters, Barry White, Sam and Dave and the Temptations.

As always with Cali-R Christmases, there will be a lot of festive surprises with Luton’s very own former World Champion Santa, Ron Horniblew, attending.

The New Year Spectacular will feature Sid on the decks with all the best of soul, Tamla and reggae. Tickets for the United Services Club (£9.50) and the Christmas event (£18) are available from Big Stuff, Queensway, Dunstable (01582 666678); Vinyl Revelations, Cheapside, Luton (01582 876391); and www.cali-r.com. New Year tickets (£14) are also available from Top Gear, Flitwick (01525 715299), and other outlets.