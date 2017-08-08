Calls for council to enforce double yellow lines

Concerns have been raised about the number of cars that are parking on double yellow lines on the service road to Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard. A reader, who does not wish to be named, contacted the LBO after he saw 20 cars parked on double yellow lines on the service road, opposite Grove Road, on Wednesday.

He said: “Every day numerous vehicles are parking illegally. The council say they can’t enforce the parking violations as the yellow lines are in disrepair, but that’s not the case for most of the road. The lines are intact in many places, so vehicles are parking illegally.”

He has complained to Central Bedfordshire Council about the parking violations. A spokesman for the council said: “We are trying to find out who owns the land. The lines are currently not clear enough to enforce parking violations there. However, if it is for us to enforce then we will get the lines renewed and start doing so.”