‘Canal cats’ found dumped in shocking state of health

Eleven cats were rescued by an animal charity after they were abandoned along the canal towpath in Leighton Buzzard.

Feline charity Travis Cat Rescue were contacted about the cats found dumped in two cardboard boxes on April 19.

Cats Jennie and Rosie were abandoned inside the two boxes with their kittens, alongside tom cat Jack.

June Pallet, of Travis Cat Rescue – based in Milton Keynes, said: “They were dumped on the tow path of the canal near Leighton Buzzard in two boxes with a note saying ‘free to a good home’. All the cats and kittens were running with fleas and had worms when they came in. A few of the kittens had conjunctivitis and a mild form of cat flu.

“They were understandably terrified.”

After treatment, one of the mums Rosie has been rehomed, as has dad Jack.

June added: “We have had a huge amount of interest in the kittens but we can’t home them until they are completely well.”

She said that since the ‘canal cats’ had came into their care, Travis Cat Rescue had received a huge amount of support with online messages, as well as donations of food and toys.

The charity’s Just Giving page was also inundated with donations, raising £755 in just two days.

Travis Cat Rescue now has a new fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jenny-francis-3.