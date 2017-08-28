Caring Teresa wins Queen’s award

A district nurse from Leighton Buzzard has won a top award.

Teresa Blease, one of Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust’s district nursing team, has received the Queen’s Nurse title - a highly regarded award for services to community nursing.

The title of ‘Queen’s Nurse’ is available to individual nurses who demonstrate a high level of commitment to patient care and nursing practice.

It is given to community nurses who provide exceptional care to their patients and demonstrate a continuing passion and enthusiasm for nursing.

Teresa has worked for the trust for 10 years, first as a community nurse. She qualified as a district nurse in 2015 and now works as part of Buckingham Adult Community Health Team (ACHT).

Teresa, 52, said: “I can’t tell you how excited and honoured I was to receive this award.

“I love everything about my work and my patients. Every day is different and you never know what you are going to get. Keeping people safe and well is such a privilege. It is the best job in the world.

“I am extremely thankful to all the people I have worked with who have been an inspiration to me.”

Charlotte Diclemente, locality manager at Buckingham ACHT, Aylesbury ACHT and Community Night Service, said: “We are extremely proud of Teresa’s achievements. She is a wonderful nurse who is highly respected by both her colleagues and the patients she treats.”

