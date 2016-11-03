Cashing in on Leighton’s carnival

Leighton Linslade Carnival generously distributed £5,000 to local clubs and community groups.

The cheques were presented during Carnival Presentation Night, from the profit from the 2016 carnival event.

The groups and organisations receiving funds were: Air Ambulance (in memory of Doreen Rolls), 1st Leighton Buzzard Guides, 3rd Linslade Rainbows, 4th Leighton Buzzard Guides, 4th Linslade Guides, Air Cadets, Buzzer Bus, Cats Protection, Circle Dance, Dogs for Good, Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom, Harlequins, Heath and Reach Scout Group, The Epilepsy Society on behalf of Jazzercise, L&D Hospital Radio, Leighton Buzzard Day Centre, Leighton Buzzard Fire Cadets, Linslade Community Hall, Shooting Stars, St John Ambulance, Tenacity Dance, Totternhoe Lower School PTA, Wholeness, Healing & Counselling, Zumba Kids.

A carnival committee spokesman said: “Thanks to all who attended and to the Royal British Legion Club for their hospitality.”