Celebrity organist returns to St Barnabas Church

Celebrity organist Richard Hills returns to St Barnabas on Saturday (October 8) for an afternoon fun organ recital starting at 3pm to mark the first anniversary of the re-building of the church organ.

Organist of St Barnabas Richard Watts said: “We are excited that Richard Hills will entertain us with the huge range of music to suit all tastes.

“Richard is a very talented organist who will show off the large St Barnabas organ to great effect. At last year’s opening recital Richard played a wide range of music from Bach to Edward German.

“He finished with his version of Tiger Rag played in various styles including Widor and Messaien and brought the house down.”

Admission is free and there will be a retiring collection.