Center Parcs backs Tommy’s Super Sibling Award 2017

Center Parcs has announced it is sponsoring the Super Sibling Award in the Tommy’s Awards 2017 for a fourth year, helping to recognise children who have shown courage during the early arrival of their new baby brother or sister.

The holiday firm, which has a resort at nearby Woburn in Bedfordshire, is bacing the annual awards, now in their 22nd year, which celebrates individuals and organisations who are helping to make a difference to families whose lives have been affected by pregnancy complications or the loss of a baby.

Tommy’s have partnered with Bounty, and will be asking its 2.5 million members as well as the public to nominate worthy individuals for the award. Nominations for this award are currently being taken and will close on 24th October 2016.

The winners will be announced on 24th March 2017 at the prestigious Tommy’s Awards ceremony, at the Landmark Hotel, London.

Center Parcs Sales and Marketing Director, Colin Whaley, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Super Sibling Award at the Tommy’s Awards 2017. The awards play an important role in helping recognise those who go above and beyond to help families with a baby born with complications.

Tommy’s members have recognised Center Parcs as the best family-friendly UK holiday provider for 13 years now and we are delighted to be working with them again to celebrate exceptional families and individuals.” he continued.

Vicky Luk, Corporate Partnerships Manager of Tommy’s said: “The Tommy’s Awards exist to help us thank the special partners, family members and healthcare workers who have been there through the most challenging of times, shown great courage and strength, and given amazing support. With the help of sponsors such as Center Parcs the awards have helped make the lives of parents with babies and young children that bit better.”

To nominate an individual for this award visit www.bounty.com/competitions/tommys-individual-awards-2017.