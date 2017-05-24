Chairman announces closure of The Linslade Horticultural Society

The Linslade Horticultural Society has confirmed it will close because of a lack of support.

The unanimous decision was made by members of the society at a committee meeting because there was no-one to continue the running of it.

Ralph Skingle, 77, has been chairman of the society for about ten years.

He has been trying to step down for a few years but no-one has come forward to fill the post.

He said: “It was agreed by everyone that we shall close the society because of a lack of support.

“It is not good news, unfortunately we are one of many societies that have had to close.

“Times have changed and young people do not seem to have the time to volunteer and run these societies.

“It will close eventually, it will not happen overnight as there will be a lot to sort it.”

Ralph believes the society has been running since just after the First World War.