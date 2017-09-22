Chance to meet PAW Patrol favourite

Skye, the only female super pup from hit preschool series PAW Patrol (as seen on Nick Jr.) will make her first special appearance at Woburn Safari Park on Sunday (September 24).

Following a fantastic Road Safari adventure to see some of the park’s majestic animals, visitors to Woburn are invited to head down to the decking of the Mammoth Play Ark in the Foot Safari to see Skye in action. The adventurous cockapoo pup who loves to fly will be making appearances at the park throughout the day at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Families can queue to see the pup at no extra cost to standard admission, or if they purchase a Special Event ticket they can enjoy all of the usual fun at Woburn Safari Park, plus an allocated time slot to meet Skye herself.

To find out more, visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk/news