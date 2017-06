Tesco Express in Appenine Way, Leighton Buzzard is holding a charity afternoon today (Friday) to raise money for The British Heart Foundation.

The event will start at 2pm and run until 6pm.

Inside the store there will be a cake stall, a raffle, name the teddy and lots more.

A spokesman said: “Staff will be wearing red all day and hopefully we can raise as much money as we can.”