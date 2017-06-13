Charity race night at The Stag Pub raises hundreds

The Stag Pub presented a cheque for £415.10 to The Chilterns MS Centre in Aylesbury on Thursday, June 8.

The pub on Heath road ran a successful charity race night and donated all the proceeds to the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade’s chosen charity of the year.

The Chilterns MS Centre helps people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) by offering life changing and supportive therapies and treatments that are effective for the patient, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and reflexology.

Pub landlord Martin Johnson presented the cheque to Ian Summerfield, the Rotary Club’s president.