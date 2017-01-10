Charity spectacular for MK Hospital neonatal unit

Leighton-Linslade Concert Band and Woburn Jazz are joining forces to provide Music for Miracles, a fundraising event in aid of Milton Keynes Hospital’s neonatal unit.

It will take place at Stantonbury Theatre in Milton Keynes at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 11.

Leighton-Linslade Concert Band, led by John Ravenor, will play music from the movies, musicals and popular classics while Woburn Jazz, conducted by John Gates, will perform big band arrangements and jazz standards, together with Latin and funk pieces.

The Concert Band is a a wind orchestra, consisting of woodwind, brass and percussion. It was formed in 2008 by original director of music Bill Pollard.

Woburn Jazz – previously known as The Open Band – has been going since since 1995 and has between 15 and 20 hard core members. It won the Large Ensemble section of the 2015 MK Festival of Drama, Art & Music.

> For concert tickets, visit https://stantonburytheatre.ticketsolve.com/#/shows/873567509