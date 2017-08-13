Cheerleaders do school proud in county final

Leighton Middle School is celebrating another sporting success after its cheerleading team took part in the county finals.

Cheerleading has become a major part of Leighton Middle School with all year groups taking part in stunt cheerleading in their PE lessons.

Extra-curricular cheerleading is also on offer throughout the year for recreational cheerleading clubs and competition cheerleading, and more than 100 students have taken part in cheerleading clubs.

As a result of this the school was able to enter two teams into the Under 13 category this year in the county finals, a senior team and a junior team.

Due to commitment and enthusiasm of students, the school is very proud to announce that its senior stunt cheerleading squad finished in third at the county finals, which were held in Bedford, only missing out on first place by two points. Sixteen teams took part in the event.

Leighton Middle School PTA donated money towards the team’s new cheerleading outfits so the members really looked the part.

PE teacher Mrs Hutchings said: “I am so proud of all the students. They have gone from strength to strength in cheerleading, performing such difficult stunts and gymnastics tumbling this year.

“With only one point separating first and second place, and second and third place it was such a close competition and the girls did us proud!

“Their dedication and commitment to cheerleading is incredible and we are already looking forward to next year’s competition. Well done girls.”

She added: “Thank you to all of the parents who supported the cheerleading on the day and throughout the year.”

In June the school won the Year 6 National Rounders Tournament for the second year in a row.