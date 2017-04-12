Cheers! Nectar liquid to celebrate Leighton’s historic win

It was a glorious moment when Leighton Linslade found out last year they’d finally lifted gold in the Anglia in Bloom competition, after several years of making do with silver.

Now everyone can toast their succes thanks to another award winner - Jon d’Este-Hoare of Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company, who has created a special tipple to celebrate this success.

It’s called – naturally – Blooming Gold in honour of the coveted accolade and is a 3.4 percent volume golden ale.

> The next open day at the Harmill Industrial Estate brewery is Saturday (April 22) from 10am. So why not go along and savour the new brew yourself? There’s always live music and high quality hot food