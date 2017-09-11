Child battling for life after hit-and-run on Leighton Buzzard bypass

A child has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Leighton Buzzard bypass in which the driver fled the scene.

At around 6.20pm on Sunday, September 10, there was a collision between a Seat Leon and a Vauxhall Meriva on the A505 between Stanbridge Road and the junction with the B440.

The occupants of the Seat got out of the car and fled the scene prior to emergency services arriving.

A child sustained serious injuries in the collision and is currently in hospital in a life-threatening condition. Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

PC Rob Hauxwell said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to get in touch. It is a crime not to stop at the scene of an accident, and we are following a number of lines of enquiry to trace the driver of the Seat.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or who could help us identify the Seat, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 299 of 10 September