Children’s charity needs sponsors for fundraising event

St Francis’ Children’s Society (SFCS) is looking for help to cover the costs when they welcome the Treorchy Male Choir to a fundraising event.

The world famous choir will be performing at a fundraising event at Trinity Methodist Church, North Street, on Saturday, October 28, from 7pm.

The event has been organised by Mrs Powell, a supporter of the charity and mother of two adopted children.

The local adoption agency and children’s charity is committed to finding families for children who wait the longest in the care system.

The charity is looking for sponsors to help cover the costs so the money raised on the night can go to the charity.

Leanne Sinclair, fundraising officer, said: “Like lots of charities, St Francis’ Children’s Society relies on its supporters.

“We are hoping to raise thousands of pounds from the sale of tickets and refreshments. The venue has been provided free of charge and they have also generously donated the refreshments.

“We have 240 tickets and we anticipate selling all of them, we have had a lot of interest.

“We are looking for sponsors to cover the costs of hiring the Treorchy Male choir, enabling us to maximise the amount raised from the event. If we can cover all the costs, this means that all the money raised will help fund the services that we provide for our adoptive families whenever they are in need.

“By supporting this event, you can make a real difference to vulnerable children and their adoptive families.”

The charity is hoping to raise £4,500 from the sale of tickets and refreshments at the event.

There are two sponsorship packages to choose from, which include promotion of the company leading up to the event, on the night, complimentary tickets and a chance to meet the choir.

Contact Leanne on 01908 572700 for more information about the different packages.