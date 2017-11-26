Christmas fun for all at Rushmere Park

There will be something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas at Rushmere Country Park.

The park is gearing up for a December filled with Christmas magic, woodland fairies and events.

Sales of real Christmas trees begin from December 1 daily from 10am-4pm, while stocks last, outside the Herons’ View Visitor Centre, where you can choose from a large selection of fresh fir and spruce trees, many of which are grown at the park.

On Sunday, December 10, from 10am-4pm, you can visit Rushmere’s Christmas tree plantation to pick your own special Christmas tree fresh from the ground. Warm clothing and suitable footwear is essential, just follow the signs to the Lower Meadow on arrival, no booking required.

The park’s popular music evenings return to the Tree Tops Café with soprano Ilana Jacobs performing an Evening of Opera and Song on Friday, December 1, with music by Puccini, Gershwin, Schubert and more. Food available from 6pm with the performance starting at 7.30pm, tickets £15 per head (ages 12+ only) and include a glass of house wine/juice and parking.

On Friday, December 8, Alison Carter returns for Christmas Shopping, Jazz and Blues as part of a special Christmas shopping evening when there will be a selection of gift stalls to browse with festive food available while Alison performs.

Christmas trees will be on sale until 7.30pm on this evening only. Tickets cost £5.

To buy tickets and for details of all events go to www.greensandtrust.org