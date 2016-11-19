Christmas present appeal launched to ‘light up lives’

The Salvation Army, Leighton Buzzard, is again organising its annual Christmas Present Appeal.

Yvonne Dennis, Appeal Co-Ordinator, says that the people of the town always respond so generously, and last year some 155 children received parcels of beautiful toys and gifts, which were all gratefully received by local families, whose children would no doubt have had very few presents to open on Christmas morning had it not been for this Appeal.

The Army’s slogan each year is “Give A Gift and Light Up a Life”, and this can only be done with the help and generosity of the people of Leighton Buzzard.

They are therefore appealing for readers’ support by donating toys, gifts, and sweets for children and young people, from birth to 16 years. They believe every child deserves new gifts at Christmas, therefore they cannot accept used or second-hand items for distribution. The donations do not need to be gift-wrapped.

The Appeal will run from Monday, November 21 to Saturday, December 10.

Once again the collection point is Wilkinsons Partnership Estate Agents, Market Square, Leighton Buzzard, and any donations can be handed in during their normal business hours until 10th December.

A Toy Service is also being held at The Salvation Army Citadel, Lammas Walk, on Sunday, December 4 at 10.15am, and anyone is welcome to come along and bring a gift then.