Church Road lights up to give disabled Frankie the hoist she desperately needs

Residents of Church Road, Pitstone, have adorned their houses with fancy Christmas lights to help raise money to buy a hoist for a disabled girl.

Brave Frankie Ross, 11, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting physical and mental development, when she was three.

But now Frankie is growing up, she needs a hoist to lift her into her hot tub for hydrotherapy, as her parents can no longer carry her.

The important home sessions help Frankie’s muscle tone and movement, so the kind villagers took action to help raise the £2000 needed for a hoist.

Tracy Clare, event organiser, said: “This is the 20th anniversary of our Church Road Christmas light switch on and we wanted to do something extra special to mark the occassion.

“Everyone in the village knows Frankie, and we asked her parents how we could help them.

“I know she’s been down to see the display. It’s our most outrageous light up yet - there’s even a rocket!”

This Saturday and Sunday, Tracy and her fellow villagers will be serving mulled wine from 5pm-7pm, while there will be a donation point located along Church Road.

Frankie’s mum, Rita Ross, 53, said: “I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed, because there are so many good causes out there to support but to make it about a little girl is just wonderful.

“Christmas is Frankie’s favourite time of year and she loved seeing her face on the banner that’s been put up!”

Rett Syndrome is a random mutation on the x chromosome affecting mainly females and very few males. It can cause loss of hand use, epilepsy, scoliosis, breathing and swallowing difficulties, as well as affecting speech and language development.

To find out more, visit: http://www.rettuk.org/what-is-rett-syndrome/

http://www.reverserett.org.uk/what-we-do/newly-diagnosed/register/?gclid=CIfem9SR-dACFW8B0wodEeIPIA

https://www.youcaring.com/find-a-cure-for-frankie-and-rett-uk-674111