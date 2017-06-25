Club donates kit and calls for help

More than 100 young football players gathered for their club’s annual presentation day and made a special presentation to charity, and a plea for more helpers.

Wing Raiders held the event on Saturday, June 24, and more than 165 players aged from under five up to members of the under-18 team attended.

They also took the opportunity to invite Darren Penn, from KitAid, a charity that recycles once loved football kit and distributes to underprivileged children and adults in some of the world’s poorest countries, to the event so they could give him some of their surplus kit.

In total, Wing Raiders donated eight full kits to KitAid which they hope will help to assist spirit and unity for the teams they eventually reach.

KitAid will provide updates via social media in the near future as to the destination of Wing Raiders’ kit and who gets to proudly wear it.

It provided a fitting end to a great season that has seen the under-7 and under-8 teams winning the FA respect awards, promotion for the under-10s and a league win for the under-13s.

It was also the end of the first full season for The Belles, Wing Raiders first girls team set up by Chris Sanders, who also won the league.

As an FA Chartered Standard club Wing Raiders is always looking to welcome new players to the club in all age groups.

The club was established in 1993 and has been thriving ever since. More than 160 children play regularly from a village of 2,745 people. However, there are only a few five-year-old boys and girls in the group that will become the under-6 team in September.

They train with the current under-6s but when they move on to under-7s they are going to be without a coach.

Most of the coaches are parents of players in their team so while the club is always looking for new players in all age groups, they are looking for coaches as well.

For more information go to www.pitchero.com/clubs/wingraidersjfc