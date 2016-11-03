Coach Christmas card comp for artistic pupils

A Bedfordshire coach company is looking for imaginative young students to design them a company Christmas card.

Marshalls Coaches LLP, Leighton Buzzard, is running a competition, challenging pupils aged between five and 13 to come up with a festive coach-themed design.

The lucky winner will receive a £50 Smyths Toys voucher, while the company will offer the winner’s school free transport to and from a destination of their choice.

Dean Marshall, partner at Marshalls Coaches, said: “We’re a well established company and we thought it would be a fun way to give back to the community.

“The winning pupil’s school will receive free hire of a coach with a driver for the day. It’s up to school where they go and who they take - it just needs to be within a 50 mile radius of their grounds.”

Send entries to: Dean Marshall, Marshalls Coaches, Unit 4, Firbank way, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 4YP.

The closing date is Friday, December 9.