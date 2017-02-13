Coffee making machine catches fire at Leighton business

A blaze at a Leighton Buzzard coffee shop was part of a busy few days for the fire service.

Crews were called at 12.58pm on Friday (February 10) to House of Coffee in Peacock Parade, Lake Street, after a commercial coffee making machine caught fire.

Firefighters say it was a “late call” and by the time they arrived five minutes later to check the machine the fire had been put out.

However, the machine continued to smoke and firefighters used a CO2 extinguisher and a fire hose to deal with it, deploying a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The incident was closed at 1.50pm.

Over the weekend Bedfordshire firefighters also dealt with four house fires and several road traffic collisions and car fires around the county.