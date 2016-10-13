Colourful carnival theme is chosen

The theme for next year Leighton Buzzard Carnival has been set – and it’s sure to be a colourful affair.

The date for the 2017 event to be pencilled in your diaries is July 8 and the theme will be ‘Colours of the Rainbow’.

This suggestion received 29% of the public vote on the carnival website during August. A total of 1,328 votes were cast.

Carnival spokesman Mark Freeman said: “This theme gives a huge opportunity for groups and organisations to have bright and imaginative entries in the procession.

“Any groups can enter a float or a walking group and the more there are the better this fun family event will be.”

Entry forms for both the procession and stalls will be available on the carnival website www.leightoncarnival.co.uk around the turn of the year.

Mark added: “Carnival 2016 was one of the most successful over recent years. The committee have agreed to distribute £5,000 to groups that were nominated by the public.

“The cheques will be presented on October 20 prior to the carnival AGM, and the list of recipients will be published then.”

Pictured: Royalty at Carnival 2016.