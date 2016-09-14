Fizz for charity quiz winners

Quiz winners celebrate their success with glasses of bubbly. They raised �600 for KidsOut and Braest Cancer Now

A quiz night organised by a Leighton mum has raised more than £600 for KidsOut and Breast Cancer Now.

