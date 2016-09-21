Green transport means pedal powering to work

Cycle commuting colleagues completed more than 250 miles between them when they got on their bikes to take part in national Cycle to Work Day.

A team of 20 from Leighton Buzzard-based business Peli BioThermal – which specialises in temperature-controlled packaging for the pharmaceutical industry – raised awareness about the health and environmental benefits of getting in the saddle.

The aim of the event is to encourage everyone to take to two wheels to cycle to work at least one day a week with the long-term objective of seeing one million people regularly commited to do so by 2021.

Company sales director Paul Terry – a keen cyclist who clocked up a round trip of 60 miles on the day - said: “We wanted to show our support for the Cycle to Work initiative and help encourage as many people as possible to get involved.

“It’s something we’re passionate about as it also helps promote a healthy workforce and we were delighted with the number of colleagues who took part.”

He added: “We provide an on-site secure station where they can lock and store their bicycles.”

Many employees regularly commute to work on two wheels and it’s hoped more will follow suit.

> The scheme is a Government initiative allowing employers to loan cycles and safety equipment to employees as a tax-free benefit.